'They could really be super spreader events'; Health department urging caution before Thanksgiving

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Many families are planning for Thanksgiving. In Knox County, this is happening during a spike of COVID-19. Health officials are concerned about what will come after the holiday.

Knox County Health Officer Dr. Alan Stewart says, "These holidays are times when people want to be together and celebrate together and they will be inside and that is a risk. The more we can avoid that for this year, it would be better."

During the summer the county saw spikes after Memorial Day and the Fourth of July. Those holidays are typically celebrated outside. Health officials are already monitoring a steady flow of hospitalizations.

Stewart says, "The critical thing is our manpower and particularly skilled nursing for our ICU beds and so forth. These individuals have been working long hours."

Knox County reported 41 news cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. That brings the total up to 1,545. Wednesday also saw another reported death.

It's an already uphill battle for hospital staff. A battle that health officials are afraid could reach a tipping point if the holidays go poorly.

Stewart says, "If there were to be a large number of people at these places they could really be superspreader events and that's the last thing we need right now."