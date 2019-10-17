Clear

'They come every year, you can't miss them,' Community response to the return of crows

It's that time of year again! You may have started to hear them or maybe even see them... we're talking about crows. The flocks have returned as we move into the colder season.

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 8:41 AM
Updated: Oct 17, 2019 8:42 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- It's that time of year again! You may have started to hear them or maybe even see them... we're talking about crows. The flocks have returned as we move into the colder season.

The birds are commonly known for their distinctive caw noise and their unwanted droppings.

Due to the excess of crows, we've told you before that groups in the area called 'Crow Patrol' monitor the activity during this time of year.

The good news is the birds are not harmful. Instead, they are attracted to light and food sources such as open trash cans.

While they may not cause harm to you, they may do damage to your property.

News 10 reached out to community members to see what they thought about the yearly return.

Phillip Cox has lived in Terre Haute for his entire life. He is very familiar with the crow season. Cox tells us about an incident involving his friend that he will never forget.

"He was walking out to his car on a Sunday afternoon and his car was covered, I mean completely covered. The crows ruined his paint, just completely ate it up," said Cox. "They come every year, you can't miss them."

In addition, to the displeasing sights, their droppings may also have an impact on your health.

Experts say their feces contain a fungus called Histoplasmosis. It can grow in soil and become airborne making humans develop a respiratory illness.

Despite the risks, crows are here to stay for the season.

Cox tells us that the crows are just a part of life regardless of the droppings left behind and overbearing noises. 

"You can't fumigate the skies to kill those birds, you kill the crows, you kill the robins, you kill the sparrows, so there's really nothing you can do just accept it as a part of life and let it go," said Cox.

If you do have an issue with the increase in birds, contact your local code enforcement.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
Sunny and cool today.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

'They come every year, you can't miss them,' Community response to the return of crows

Image

James Mallory

Image

Illias Gordon

Image

Ricks Rallies

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Personal safety and avoiding scams, Vigo County Sheriff's Office talks about Crime Stoppers during p

Image

Three in custody after a car crashed into the pumps at a Vigo County gas station

Image

One long-time company in Illinois is closing its doors

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis