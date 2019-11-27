Clear
They asked for a tractor but received a community: Dozens of farmers line up their equipment to honor Colten Howard

On Wednesday, his friends, family, and farmers from several counties showed up to pay their respects.

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The community is saying goodbye to Colten Howard. Colten died on Friday when he was in a grain bin accident.

It was a complete outpouring of love and support for the Howard family.

Farmers from around 40 different farms from multiple counties lined up their equipment on the road leading into the cemetery to honor Colten.

LINK | ANONYMOUS DONOR PAYS OFF OVER $900 IN OUTSTANDING LUNCH BALANCES TO HONOR COLTEN HOWARD

Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole told us Colten loved to farm.

A farmer from the area was asked if they could use his tractor to put at the entrance of the cemetery to honor Colton. But farmers decided they would do even more than that for one of their own.

Sheriff Cole says he's not surprised to hear about the support from the small town.

"I've never seen a display like this before, but it is impressive...but like I said, I'm not surprised that something like this is done," Cole said.

Colten just graduated from Parke Heritage High School and was working on a farm when the accident happened last Friday.

