Theta Chi Fraternity hosts toy drive to help Wabash Valley children

All the toys collected will be donated to the Council on Domestic Abuse, or CODA.

Posted: Dec 7, 2019 8:54 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at Indiana State University are working to make sure Wabash Valley children have a present under the tree this Christmas.

The Theta Chi Fraternity held a Christmas toy drive Saturday.

Volunteers said they enjoy being able to help children in need.

"It always good to give back to the community. Especially us being a part of Terre Haute and our organization, so just a good way to give back," said Bradley Murphy.

This was the second annual drive put on by the fraternity.

