Theta Chi Fraternity hosts toy drive to help Wabash Valley children

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at Indiana State University are working to make sure Wabash Valley children have a present under the tree this Christmas.

The Theta Chi Fraternity held a Christmas toy drive Saturday.

All the toys collected will be donated to the Council on Domestic Abuse, or CODA.

Volunteers said they enjoy being able to help children in need.

"It always good to give back to the community. Especially us being a part of Terre Haute and our organization, so just a good way to give back," said Bradley Murphy.

This was the second annual drive put on by the fraternity.