WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Prospective college students can get a little help this week.

High school seniors can apply to some Indiana colleges for free. It's all part of college application week through the state's "College Go!" initiative.

Fourteen colleges are waiving application fees. Locally, Indiana State University and Vincennes University are taking part.

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods offers free applications all year.