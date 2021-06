PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Athletes can get a sports physical all while supporting a booster club.

Throughout July, half the cost will be donated to a club of the students' choice.

The price is $25 for a physical. Students can go to any Horizon Health Clinic.

Horizon Health clinics are in Paris, Chrisman, Oakland, and the EZ Care walk-in clinics in Paris and Marshall.

Sports physicals will be given during regular business hours.