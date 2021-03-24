Clear

These companies are paying their employees to receive the Covid-19 vaccine

As vaccine eligibility expands across the United States, more companies are offering incentives to get a jab.

Posted: Mar 24, 2021 5:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- As vaccine eligibility expands across the United States, more companies are offering incentives to get a jab.

Many US companies are debating whether to mandate vaccines. Over 70% of current or recent CEOs of major companies said they were open to requiring vaccines, a poll by the Yale Chief Executive Leadership Institute said.

"I think the right thing to do is for United Airlines, and for other companies, to require the vaccines and to make them mandatory," Scott Kirby, the United CEO told investors on an earnings call in January.

But not all CEOs agree. Although some industries, such as the healthcare sector, may require vaccines, others are instead offering various incentives to employees.

Depending on the industry, some employees may receive gift cards, while others are offered free rides to vaccination sites. These are the companies that are paying their employees to get vaccinated.

Aldi
In January, the discount grocery chain announced it will give its hourly workers four hours total of PTO to get vaccinated. Aldi emphasized the vaccine would not get in the way of employees' work or pay.

Only 13 states currently offer vaccines to grocery store workers, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which represents 1.3 million frontline workers, said.

American Airlines
Employees who get vaccinated will get an extra day off next year and $50 in American's employee recognition program.

"I think from our standpoint we're highly encouraging our team members to go out and get the vaccine," AA Chief Operating Officer David Seymour said.

Amtrak
Amtrak is giving employees a bonus of two hours of pay when they show proof of their vaccination, as well as excusing absences for those who get vaccinated during work hours.

Bolthouse Farms
Bolthouse Farms is offering its employees a $500 bonus if they show proof of vaccination, the Wall Street Journal reported. The company also holds vaccination clinics weekly at its main farm.

Dollar General
The discount store popular in rural areas is giving its employees a stipend worth four hours of work to get vaccinated. Dollar General won't make the vaccine mandatory for its more than 150,000 employees.

"We do not want our employees to have to choose between receiving a vaccine or coming to work," Dollar General said in a press release.

Instacart
In February, Instacart began giving a $25 "vaccine support stipend" to in-store employees and independent contractors. To be eligible, shoppers need to have delivered five times in a month.

Kroger
Kroger employees will get a one-time payment of $100 if they show proof of vaccination. Workers who don't get the vaccine for religious or health reasons can take a health and safety course and receive the payment.

"We are strongly encouraging all customers and associates to receive the vaccine to curb the spread of Covid-19, and we'll do all we can to ensure they have access as soon as it's available," Dr. Marc Watkins, Kroger's chief medical officer, said in a statement.

Lidl
In January, the grocery chain announced it will give $200 of extra pay to its US employees who choose to get the vaccine. Lidl has more than 125 stores across east coast states.

Last March, the company worked with CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield to provide free, comprehensive Covid-19 medical coverage to its employees.

McDonald's
Workers at both corporate headquarters and restaurants will get up to four hours of paid time off to get vaccinated.

Publix
The popular southern grocery chain is giving its employees $125 gift cards when they show proof of vaccination.

Target
Target is giving its workers free rides to vaccination sites. The company announced in February that US employees will be eligible for up to $15 in Lyft rides each way to and from their appointments. Hourly employees will also receive up to four hours of pay.

"As we have for the past year, we'll continue to invest in our team's pay and benefits so they can take care of themselves, each other and our guests," Chief Human Resources Officer Melissa Kremer said in a statement.

Trader Joe's
The California-based grocery store is giving its workers an additional two hours of pay for each dose they receive.

— CNN Business' Nathaniel Meyersohn, Parija Kavilanz, Will Godley and Jazmin Goodwin contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 69°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Thursday Rain, Storms & WIND
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Behind the scenes: The process of issuing tornado warnings

Image

6:00 - Bringing Awareness to Colon Cancer

Image

Sullivan County partnership works to match Bigs with Littles

Image

IU study examines effect of COVID-19 on Indiana jails

Image

As the need for blood becomes greater, Baesler's host drive

Image

Indiana Health Officials cautiously optimistic with COVID-19 vaccination efforts

Image

Storms are in the forecast. When? Where? How bad? Kevin has the details

Image

American Red Cross asks for support through a new fundraising effort

Image

5:00 - Bringing Awareness to Colon Cancer

Image

Rose-Hulman to continue in-person learning, with plans to resume in-person events

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1224804

Reported Deaths: 23391
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4894849598
DuPage802851223
Will67435934
Lake61486947
Kane52123737
Winnebago28877448
Madison28858488
St. Clair26384486
McHenry25225269
Champaign18718134
Peoria17718270
Sangamon16682225
McLean15208163
Tazewell14089243
Rock Island13462295
Kankakee12846192
Kendall1147588
LaSalle11154224
Macon9765186
Vermilion8814120
DeKalb8529117
Adams8061115
Williamson6996124
Whiteside6120154
Boone604371
Clinton565489
Coles537893
Grundy535869
Ogle527778
Knox5081133
Jackson467362
Effingham453369
Macoupin446580
Henry444458
Livingston435779
Marion4333113
Franklin423367
Stephenson421278
Monroe416089
Jefferson4045118
Randolph401081
Woodford387560
Morgan366679
Lee357845
Montgomery357771
Logan339554
Bureau339378
Christian338671
Fulton312149
Perry309959
Fayette308054
Iroquois282063
Jersey253248
Douglas251334
Saline239949
McDonough238042
Lawrence235524
Union222239
Shelby219735
Crawford203324
Bond192624
Cass190624
Pike172750
Clark171232
Wayne170149
Hancock168630
Warren167144
Richland165539
White164525
Jo Daviess164322
Ford163346
Edgar162239
Carroll160935
Washington160525
Moultrie152125
Clay145042
Greene139932
Piatt138014
Johnson136512
Wabash131712
Mason131341
Mercer130633
Massac130436
De Witt130323
Cumberland124719
Jasper112017
Menard11018
Marshall89216
Hamilton79615
Schuyler6865
Brown6786
Pulaski6747
Stark55323
Edwards53712
Henderson51314
Calhoun4992
Alexander45310
Scott4531
Gallatin4484
Putnam4303
Hardin35712
Pope2953
Out of IL20
Unassigned02275

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 679079

Reported Deaths: 12959
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion926841687
Lake49500911
Allen37147658
Hamilton33058402
St. Joseph31499521
Elkhart25989427
Vanderburgh21594387
Tippecanoe20608209
Johnson16847368
Porter16426290
Hendricks16202304
Clark12328185
Madison11975331
Vigo11884240
Monroe10697166
Delaware10037182
LaPorte10033202
Howard9312208
Kosciusko8725112
Bartholomew7628150
Hancock7621135
Warrick7541155
Floyd7361174
Wayne6748196
Grant6570164
Boone630496
Morgan6239134
Dubois5998113
Cass5583102
Dearborn556172
Marshall5558106
Henry547798
Noble520179
Jackson473067
Shelby469693
Lawrence4243116
Harrison416068
Gibson415987
Clinton402953
Montgomery402384
DeKalb393880
Miami364365
Huntington362578
Whitley359640
Knox359187
Steuben346657
Putnam344660
Wabash338277
Adams331251
Ripley329966
Jasper326546
White301854
Jefferson298777
Daviess287098
Decatur274492
Fayette274159
Wells269679
Greene266681
Posey264732
Scott254652
Clay245444
LaGrange244970
Randolph228878
Spencer224031
Jennings220846
Washington218629
Sullivan205741
Fountain204443
Starke191752
Owen187156
Fulton184739
Jay181728
Carroll179620
Perry176136
Orange172852
Rush166824
Vermillion163043
Franklin162435
Tipton155242
Parke141416
Pike128734
Blackford127629
Pulaski110245
Newton99233
Brown96440
Crawford94813
Benton93714
Martin81114
Warren76514
Switzerland7618
Union68810
Ohio54411
Unassigned0406