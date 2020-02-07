These Little Bear Coffee Company custom cup sleeves will put a smile on your face, and it's all thanks to elementary school kids

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - "You're my favorite coffee" "Hope you have a nice day" "Be Happy" Those are some of the phrases you might find on your coffee sleeve at Little Bear Coffee Company.
It's a kindness project students from several local elementary schools are working on.
Mandy Allen, a counselor at Deming Elementary School, was inspired to start the trend because of the National Kindness Challenge.
It has since grown and moved across state lines.
"I was just trying to do something little, and trying to teach my students a lesson that you can be kind for free," Allen said.
"The world can be a dark scary place. If these things can bring a smile to someone...or just brighten up their day, that's what we wanted to do," Maja Austin, the owner of Little Bear Coffe Company told us.
They've given out around 1,000 sleeves since the project started. Those involved hope it's an endless project.
