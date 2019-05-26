'There's so much animal abuse. We need to help the furry friends,' local restaurant hosts benefit to help animals in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Folks got some food and ice cream Saturday to help out animals in need.
Gilstrap's Big Berry Drive In in Bellmore hosted a pet-a-thon.
A portion of sales and all employee tips will go to the O.T.I.S foundation to benefit animal welfare and rescue in Parke County.
This was the first annual pet-a-thon.
Organizers said it's important people do their part to give back to animals in need.
"It's for our forever friends. There's so much animal abuse. We need to help the furry friends. There's just so many more and more becoming homeless, in need of help and it's up to us to do it," said Ron Keedy, Restaurant Manager
Those who stopped by also got pup cups for their furry friends.
