'There's just such a need for an alternative program...' Vigo Virtual Success Academy set for third year of classes

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation says it is working to make sure all students have a chance to receive an education.

This is as the corporation kicks off its third year for the Vigo Virtual Success Academy.

Cindy Hrovat is the principal of the alternative school. She told News 10 the program lets students continue their education without having to be in the classroom.

The program is open to any student from kindergarten through high school.

Hrovat also oversees an alternative "in-school" program that offers reduced hours and hybrid classes.

"There's just such a need for an alternative program, whether that's brick and mortar or the virtual program, and I just see it growing...especially the virtual program. I just want to be part of that," Hrovat said.

Learn more about enrolling in the programs here.