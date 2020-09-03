There's are the toys your kids could be asking for this Christmas

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - A lot of people may be looking forward to the holiday season for a little bit of brightness.

For kids, that might mean getting their Christmas wish list ready for Santa.

On Thursday, Walmart unveiled its annual 'Top-Rated by Kids Toy List.'

The Paw Patrol Dino Patroller, the Jetson Plasma Hoverboard, and a Bop It game with a baby Yoda theme are all expected to be popular this year.

The company says kids are spending more time than ever streaming their favorite shows since they've been stuck at home. That's why quite a few character-inspired toys made the list.

In total, there are 38 toys on the list. You can check it out right here.