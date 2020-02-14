“There needs to be more kindness…” Colten Howard’s memory lives on through random acts of kindness

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) – Friday marks 12-weeks since Colten Howard, 18, lost his life in a grain bin accident.

His mother, Anita Howard, wants to carry on his memory through random acts of kindness.

"He loved hunting, fishing, hanging out with his friends and family. He was known to always have a smile on his face. It was very infectious you know,” Anita said.

She says she enjoys hearing the impact Colten had.

"We raised two amazing boys, but until you lose a child, you don't realize how many lives they touched," Anita told News 10.

You may notice yard signs around Parke County with Colten's picture on them.

Anita says the goal is to encourage others to "be like Colten."

"So I shared on Facebook that I ordered signs and that I want to have a little, kind of like a game with them, I want to move them around from yard to yard. When you get one in your yard, perform a random act of kindness, and then drop it off in somebody else's yard, you know that would want to participate,” Anita described.

From young to old, the signs are already inspiring others to show kindness.

Kids at Colten's old daycare made cards for residents at an area nursing home.

"There needs to be more kindness, you know. Not only in our county but everywhere. Colten was a great example of that. He would go out of his way to do things."

Anita also hopes that Colten's story will raise awareness for grain bin safety.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb declared February 16-23 as grain bin safety awareness week.