'There is no doubt we are disappointed'; Superintendent responds to failed referendum

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Talks of a new middle school in Washington have lasted for two and a half years. But it took only a few hours to change plans completely.

Superintendent Dan Roach says, "There is no doubt we are disappointed. We did not expect that type of an outcome. We've spent two and a half years attempting to gather information from the public. To communicate with the public. And yet somehow we didn't reach a portion of the people."

The project would have cost around 38 million dollars. School leaders hoped a new building would help with the overcrowding issues that the district is facing.

When asked what the district's plan was going forward Roach says, "The fact is we don't quite know. We'll continue with what we're doing."

Roach hoped a new middle school would also provide more room for more programs.

Roach says, "We will evaluate our program given our current restraints and what can we, in fact, do to help these kids. Because this is all about how do we prepare these kids for the workforce of the future."

According to state laws, the issue could be brought back to voters next year. However, the plans laid out would have to be drastically different.

As overcrowding stays a problem, Roach believes a project will still be needed in the future.

Roach says, "Nothing has changed. We have space constraints and if in fact, Washington grows as a community we once again have space constraints and we need to do something."