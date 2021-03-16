The Need for Trauma Care Workers is high in Indiana

INDIANA, (WTHI)

Indiana ranks lower than many may think in overall health. According to Indiana University, the state ranks 41st in the nation. This ranking is complemented by the fact that Indiana is second to last in public health funding in the nation. Additionally, local experts believe there is a lack of emergency medical services available to hoosiers, especially in rural indiana.

According to the Indiana Department of Health, injury is the leading cause of death for hoosiers under the age of 45. Many of these injury related deaths are unintentional and could have been prevented.

"Trauma happens just like that *snaps fingers*," Meredith Addison, a Staff Nurse at Regional Hospital, said.

Addison says this is an ongoing problem for the state for more than 200 years. She says the hardest part is that many people die from survivable injuries that were not taken care of in time.

"There are something called gaps that you don't even know they are there until someone slips through one of them,” she said. “Sometimes there's never coming back."

Addison believes the state does have the resources to help solve this ongoing issue. The biggest way to help is for more people to step up and get involved!

“We need to bring awareness,” she said. “Look at what the potential is we have to accomplish. Which way do you want to go, toward the dark or to the light? Go toward the light. Let’s make things right. We have excellent potential in this state."

Addison is encouraging local residents to take the time to look up injury prevention measures. That way you have the resources to know how to handle these difficult situations. To learn more about injury prevention and control, visit CDC.Gov/Injury.