Health officials hope to vaccinate Covered Bridge Festival visitors at pop-up clinic

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - With the Covered Bridge Festival entering its final weekend, health officials want to make sure everyone has the chance to get vaccinated or a COVID-19 test if they think they've been exposed.

That's why the Parke County Health Department requested a pop-up vaccination and testing site from the state.

The pop-up site will be at Beechwood Park in Rockville Friday and Saturday from nine in the morning until five in the afternoon.

The clinic will offer the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, as well as both the PCR and Rapid Antigen Covid tests.

This clinic is available to everyone, regardless of where you live. That's why health officials wanted to have the clinic available during the Covered Bridge Festival.

"Anybody that's in town for the festival or locals, folks from neighboring counties, there are no restrictions to who can use this clinic," said Liddy Dowd-Wright, the Parke County Health Inspector.