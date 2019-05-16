'There has to be more to my life,' A best-selling author shares his struggle with being homeless

BRIDGEPORT, Ill. (WTHI)- Homelessness, family deaths, accidents, and foreclosures...those are just a few of the obstacles this growing author from Bridgeport, Illinois has faced.

"Getting off of work, getting in your car and not knowing where you're going to drive to spend the night... some nights sitting in the car waking up four or five hours later, getting up and you're literally sitting at a 90 degree angle for that long sleeping, it's really what you call rock bottom," said Fox.

His obstacles didn't stop there, being homeless was just one of many setbacks for Fox.

"Combining that with family members dying on Christmas, New Years, Thanksgiving, my birthday, everything was literally stacked against me," Fox said.

Then one day it clicked for Fox..and he realized his life needed a major change.

"A light switch came on and said from this moment on you're never going to be the same," said Fox.

From then on, Levi Fox became a best-selling author.

His most recent book is titled 'When the storm runs out of rain: Homeless to Hardback.'

The writing was just the beginning, he furthered his passion to help others by becoming a motivational speaker.

"Now, I'm taking my story to students across the country and telling those students it's never too late...they can be anything they want to be," said Fox.

He shares his story so that others can learn from his mistakes instead of making their own.

"It all starts with connecting at the high school level where I had my regret, giving these students the opportunity to hopefully not have that," Fox told us.

Fox told News 10 that he has already booked a speaking session in Evansville and has plans to do the same in Terre Haute this year.