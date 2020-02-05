There could soon be a vote on a downtown Terre Haute parking ordinance

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There could be a vote soon on a downtown Terre Haute parking ordinance.
It would eliminate surface parking lots along Wabash Avenue and 7th Street.
A staff report shows Vigo County Area Planning does not recommend the ordinance.
The Area Planning Commission meets on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. Members will give their official recommendations.
After that, the Terre Haute City Council could vote on Thursday.
