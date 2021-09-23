There could be a delay in the case for the man accused of killing THPD Detective Greg Ferency - here's why

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There could be a delay in the case of the man accused of murdering Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency.

Attorneys for Shane Meehan and the government filed a joint motion on Thursday morning. They've asked a judge to delay when Meehan's case will be presented to a grand jury.

They are asking for 60 days.

Initially, it had been set for October 5. Now, this could push it back to December 4.

Both sides said they needed more time to prepare.

Meehan faces charges of premeditated murder of a federal agent. He's accused of shooting and killing Ferency on July 7.

Ferency was a Terre Haute Police Detective and was an FBI Task Force member.