'There are people that have what others don't have,' Why we should aim to eliminate waste this Thanksgiving

Posted: Nov 26, 2019 9:17 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- For some, Thanksgiving is a time to reconnect with family and devour delicious food.

During the fun, we don't think about all the waste we produce.

According to the US Chamber of Commerce Foundation, we waste up to 40% of food each year in the United States.

Here are some other shocking statistics. 

We also waste 172 million pounds of turkey, 40 million pounds of mashed potatoes, 30 million pounds of gravy and 14 million pounds of dinner rolls.

But... the numbers don't stop there, we also waste other items.

Household waste increases to 25% which adds up to 1 million tons of trash to our landfills.

News 10 spoke with Paul Reed, the manager of custodial recycling with Indiana State University's recycling center.

He explains why we should be mindful of our consumption and waste this holiday season.

"We're privileged I guess to have an abundance I guess in most cases but again we need to be mindful. There are people that don't have what others have and if we could share some of the abundances that would be good," said Reed.

Some of the ways you can eliminate waste during the holidays are by using less paper, eating leftovers, not overbuying groceries, hand drying dishes, and using reusable items.

Reed tells us the efforts to partake in zero-waste don't go unnoticed.

"Try not to use paper plates, plastic forks, and spoons," said Reed. "You know, a small effort but you know if everyone were to do it then obviously it would be a huge result."

So enjoy the holiday with family and friends and be mindful of your waste!

