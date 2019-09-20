Clear

'...There are big things ahead.' Trent Miles talks about the future of the Boys and Girls Club

He has a long history with the club and says he wants to ae sure to have a successful future.

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 5:35 PM
Posted By: Staff Repot

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Trent Miles is the new Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club CEO.

He will oversee day-to-day operations, help with strategic planning, and program expansion.

On Friday, Miles took time to speak with News 10 about his new role.

He has a long history with the club and says he wants to ae sure to have a successful future.

"Well, you have to grow. You know, if you're staying idle, you're not getting any better. It's no different than being a football coach. You know, you've got to continue to get better," Miles said. "We've got to grow the Boys and Girls Club and we've got to reach out to the community and we've got to have a great relationship and establish that with the Vigo County School Corporation. So there are big things ahead."

He has a long coaching resume, including ISU football and with the Philadelphia Eagles.

He takes over his new role on October 1.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 91°
Not as Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 9-20

Image

Crews begin set-up or Beer Fest

Image

Tox Away Day results

Image

Global youth led protest inspires many at one local university

Image

Local gun shop responds to company stopping sale of AR 15s

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

College Go Week at Sugar Creek

Image

Alumni honored at Northview High School

Image

"...There are big things ahead." Trent Miles talks about the future of the Boys and Girls Club

Image

Shooting clay for a good cause

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator