'...There are big things ahead.' Trent Miles talks about the future of the Boys and Girls Club

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Trent Miles is the new Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club CEO.

He will oversee day-to-day operations, help with strategic planning, and program expansion.

On Friday, Miles took time to speak with News 10 about his new role.

He has a long history with the club and says he wants to ae sure to have a successful future.

"Well, you have to grow. You know, if you're staying idle, you're not getting any better. It's no different than being a football coach. You know, you've got to continue to get better," Miles said. "We've got to grow the Boys and Girls Club and we've got to reach out to the community and we've got to have a great relationship and establish that with the Vigo County School Corporation. So there are big things ahead."

He has a long coaching resume, including ISU football and with the Philadelphia Eagles.

He takes over his new role on October 1.