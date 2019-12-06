'There are a lot of people who can't afford a good Christmas,' How one local campaign is giving back to the kids of the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Imagine waking up Christmas morning to an empty Christmas tree. Well, that's how some children in the Wabash Valley feel every single year.

Friday, you can be the reason for the change by participating in Toys for Tots donation drive.

The collection for donations begins at 7 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m.

Marines and area police will be outside of 8th and Ohio Streets collecting new and unwrapped toys or money.

In 2018 in Terre Haute alone 23,000 toys were distributed and 3,000 children were supported.

Coordinator, Keegan Snell, tells us at the end of the day all of this is for the kids who need it most.

"This is important because there are a lot of families out there that aren't able to afford a good Christmas for their family," said Keegan. "So we're here to help support the community and just give back to people in need."

