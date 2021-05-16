Theft investigation leads to an arrest

SULLIVAN CO, Ind. (WTHI) - One Clay county man is behind bars.

On Friday Sullivan county law officials say they were investigating a sizeable theft in northeastern Sullivan county.

Deputies discovered stolen items like a handgun, motor vehicle, a four-wheeler, several thousand dollars worth of power tools and equipment, and much more.

That led officers to Clay county where they spotted the stolen 4 wheeler, two active meth labs and 10 thousand dollars worth of stolen property.

They arrested Ronald Hayne of clay county on numerous charges.