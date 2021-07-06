Theft, battery, and robbery: Woman faces several charges following incident at a Terre Haute home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A woman is facing several charges following an incident that happened in a Terre Haute home in late May.

Denee Olson was charged with burglary, robbery, battery with a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, and theft.

Here's what the police say happened.

Editor's Note: We are choosing to leave the alleged name of the two victims out of this story.

The police response

In late May, police were called to a home at 1609 13 1/2 Street in Terre Haute.

The residents of the home told police that Michael Conwell and Denee Olson forced their way into the home and battered them.

One of the residents of the home said he previously dated Olson. He claimed she stole his vehicle and harassed him in the past.

The incident from the male victim's perspective

The male resident of the home told police he heard a scuffle while he was in bed. When he went to check it out, he found Olson battering his wife. He said he tried to stop the fight when Conwell reportedly grabbed a power drill and hit him in the head.

Conwell allegedly took the drill and left in a Jeep.

He told police several items were stolen from the backyard and their vehicles, guessing they were taken before the pair entered the house.

The incident from the female victim's perspective

The female victim told police she heard a knock on the door. She said she answered, and Olson asked her if the male resident of the home was there.

She said she answered no and tried to shut the door. That's when she claims Olson and Conwell pushed their way through the door and threw her back into the dryer.

She told police Olson started punching her while Conwell held her in place. She said after Conwell hit the male victim with the drill, he hit her in the left eye.

A statement at the police department

On June 3, the female victim went to the Terre Haute Police Department to give officers a statement on the incident.

Police confirmed with her that Olson and Conwell were the two suspects. According to police, her statement was consistent with the statement she gave on the night of the incident.

She told police she believes Olson also broke her foot with a loose weight, breaking her foot.

The male victim also made a statement. Police said his was also consistent with the original report.

Police arrested Olson on June 3.

The court documents News 10 received did not contain any information on an arrest for Conwell or any potential charges he would face.