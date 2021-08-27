'It has made such a difference in the behaviors in the classroom.' Therapy Dog Connects With Local Kids

ILLINOIS (WTHI) - Bear is a four-year-old Golden Retriever mix and has spent the last two and a half years making students at Williams Elementary feel safe.

After going through all of the proper training and certification, Bear started spending a few days a week in the classroom. He now is in the classroom every day with students.

His owner, Williams Elementary School Teacher Brad Tribble, says that Bear's time in the classroom has made a noticeable difference.

"The kids love him! It has made such a difference in the behaviors in the classroom. There are very few outbursts anymore," said Tribble. Tribble also suggests that other schools across the Wabash Valley should get a therapy dog of their own.