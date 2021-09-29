Clear

The workers who keep global supply chains moving are warning of a 'system collapse'

Seafarers, truck drivers and airline workers have endured quarantines, travel restrictions and complex Covid-19 vaccination and testing requirements to keep stretched supply chains moving during the pandemic.

Posted: Sep 29, 2021 11:21 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Seafarers, truck drivers and airline workers have endured quarantines, travel restrictions and complex Covid-19 vaccination and testing requirements to keep stretched supply chains moving during the pandemic.

But many are now reaching their breaking point, posing yet another threat to the badly tangled network of ports, container vessels and trucking companies that moves goods around the world.

In an open letter Wednesday to heads of state attending the United Nations General Assembly, the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and other industry groups warned of a "global transport system collapse" if governments do not restore freedom of movement to transport workers and give them priority to receive vaccines recognized by the World Health Organization.

"Global supply chains are beginning to buckle as two years' worth of strain on transport workers take their toll," the groups wrote. The letter has also been signed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the International Road Transport Union (IRU) and the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF). Together they represent 65 million transport workers globally.

"All transport sectors are also seeing a shortage of workers, and expect more to leave as a result of the poor treatment millions have faced during the pandemic, putting the supply chain under greater threat," it added.

Guy Platten, secretary general of the ICS, said that worker shortages are likely to worsen towards the end of the year because seafarers may not want to commit to new contracts and risk not making it home for Christmas given port shutdowns and constant changes to travel restrictions.

Fragile supply chains
That will heap pressure on stretched supply chains and could, for example, worsen current challenges with food and fuel supply in the United Kingdom.

"The global supply chain is very fragile and depends as much on a seafarer [from the Philippines] as it does on a truck driver to deliver goods," added Stephen Cotton, ITF secretary general. "The time has come for heads of government to respond to these workers' needs."

When Karynn Marchal and her crew were told that they wouldn't be allowed to go on shore upon docking in Hokkaido, Japan it was a big hit to morale.

"None of us knew how long it would go on for," the 28-year old chief officer of a car-carrying ship told CNN Business.

That was more than 18 months ago. Marchal — and hundreds of thousands of seafarers like her — have not been permitted shore leave since.

After weeks on board a ship, a couple of hours on shore provides much needed respite. But seafarers can only leave a vessel in order to travel elsewhere, usually to return home. Marchal considers herself "one of the luckier ones," because she has at least been able to make it home to the United States.

"There are people who have been stuck at sea for over a year," she said.

Early in the pandemic, many seafarers agreed to extend their contracts by several months to keep supplies of food, fuel, medicine and other consumer goods flowing around the world. The grounding of planes and border closures had made it almost impossible to move workers from one part of the world to another and to swap crews.

At the peak of the crisis in 2020, 400,000 seafarers were unable to leave their ships for routine changeovers, some working for as long as 18 months beyond the end of their initial contracts, according to the ICS.

Multiple vaccinations, repeated testing
While these numbers have improved, crew changes remain a major challenge. Some travel restrictions were reimposed as a result of the coronavirus Delta variant and transport workers continue to face a myriad of vaccine and testing requirements just to do their jobs. Often these are imposed at a moment's notice, said Platten.

Inconsistent requirements mean that some seafarers have been vaccinated multiple times because some countries have approved only certain vaccines, according to Platten.

He knows of at least one seafarer who has received six vaccine doses, or three two-dose regimens. "It's an absolute nightmare. I can't understand why we don't have some sort of global standard," he told CNN Business.

Meanwhile, the unequal distribution of vaccines globally means that only about 25% to 30% of seafarers, many of who are from India and the Philippines, are fully vaccinated, according to Platten.

Coronavirus testing is also a challenge. In February, Germany unilaterally introduced mandatory PCR testing with no exemption for truck drivers, leading neighboring countries including Italy to impose similar restrictions to avoid having thousands of drivers stranded in their own territory.

These measures affected thousands of truck drivers, particularly on the Brenner Pass between Italy and Austria, forcing them to queue for days in sub-zero temperatures with no food or medical facilities. The EU Digital Covid Certificate has since eased some of the pressure, but bottlenecks remain.

"Drivers have faced hundreds of border issues and blockades through the pandemic," said Umberto de Pretto, IRU secretary general. "Truck drivers, and the citizens and businesses that depend on the goods they move, pay a heavy price for misguided Covid restrictions that do not exempt transport workers," he added.

Marchal, the chief officer, and her crew had to do 10 Covid tests in seven days before they were allowed to enter the shipyard in Singapore for repairs last month. Maintenance was delayed by a week following a coronavirus outbreak at the port and the vessel is not expected to leave before mid October. In the meantime, the crew must remain on board the ship.

Compulsory quarantines when disembarking and on arrival in their home countries can mean that pilots and seafarers spend a month of their vacation time stuck in a hotel room before they're able to see their families.

Seafarers "run the shipping industry," yet they have not been given the priority of frontline workers, said Shaailesh Sukte, the captain of Seaspan Amazon, a container ship. "If you want the world to [keep] moving, you need to relax travel restrictions," he told CNN Business.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 84°
Sunny and warm again today!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vermillion County Receives "Stop" Grant

Image

Vermillion County Receives "Stop" Grant

Image

Fall foliage in the Wabash Valley. Here's where you can find great views

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Vigo County Schools awarded several grants

Image

South Knox boys soccer beats North Knox to stay unbeaten

Image

Purdue basketball ready for lofty expectations

Image

Noble Johnson

Image

Southern Illinois Honor Flight Welcome Home Ceremony begins

Image

Weather forecast 5 p.m. Sept. 28, 2021

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1621175

Reported Deaths: 27325
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61784611025
DuPage1047621362
Will881181095
Lake777881062
Kane66408854
Winnebago39419548
Madison38682580
St. Clair35336573
McHenry33376318
Peoria26188363
Champaign26130187
Sangamon24917276
McLean22184209
Tazewell19964326
Rock Island18022350
Kankakee17000236
Kendall15623107
Macon14689245
LaSalle14609280
Vermilion13484191
Adams12802148
DeKalb11784130
Williamson11656163
Whiteside7999176
Jackson780690
Boone767882
Coles7485113
Ogle722287
Grundy709882
Franklin7020100
Clinton6865100
Knox6813166
Marion6634138
Macoupin6581101
Henry632274
Effingham622682
Jefferson6165137
Livingston576596
Woodford559491
Stephenson555090
Randolph536597
Monroe512499
Christian499081
Fulton496070
Morgan491196
Logan480674
Montgomery473376
Lee462260
Bureau430388
Perry419372
Saline417967
Fayette409859
Iroquois401574
McDonough359457
Jersey326653
Shelby322143
Crawford312230
Douglas309636
Lawrence307932
Union298147
Wayne280957
White270232
Richland267856
Hancock261134
Pike258756
Clark255838
Cass254029
Bond246724
Clay245549
Edgar239245
Ford236458
Warren230262
Carroll227537
Johnson217125
Moultrie214631
Jo Daviess208727
Washington207628
Wabash206317
Massac202544
Mason202451
Greene201139
De Witt198430
Piatt193914
Mercer193134
Cumberland181226
Menard163112
Jasper154718
Marshall136121
Hamilton130621
Brown10318
Pulaski100411
Schuyler9809
Edwards97516
Stark77727
Gallatin7657
Scott7005
Alexander68411
Henderson67414
Calhoun6492
Hardin56715
Putnam5504
Pope5065
Unassigned1802432
Out of IL110

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 956548

Reported Deaths: 15561
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1301702012
Lake640091110
Allen54455767
Hamilton44417449
St. Joseph42445593
Elkhart34078493
Vanderburgh30804453
Tippecanoe27037252
Johnson23935422
Hendricks22622345
Porter21971351
Clark17710234
Madison17667390
Vigo16530286
Monroe14658193
LaPorte14526241
Delaware14340230
Howard14083275
Kosciusko11572139
Hancock11045169
Warrick10819179
Bartholomew10759173
Floyd10607210
Wayne10218233
Grant9307209
Morgan9018162
Boone8513112
Dubois7870125
Dearborn780191
Henry7770138
Noble7524101
Marshall7465129
Cass7253118
Lawrence7106158
Shelby6720112
Jackson666886
Gibson6241107
Harrison613789
Huntington609297
Montgomery5913106
DeKalb588392
Knox5633105
Miami556290
Putnam549369
Clinton541567
Whitley535654
Steuben507770
Wabash494593
Jasper489764
Jefferson479792
Ripley464879
Adams449968
Daviess4298109
Scott414965
Clay399358
Greene398393
White397458
Wells394285
Decatur391898
Fayette384682
Jennings365757
Posey364641
Washington337747
LaGrange327875
Spencer323937
Fountain321156
Randolph320892
Sullivan313149
Owen290965
Starke288765
Fulton282858
Orange279859
Jay261438
Perry256853
Carroll247630
Franklin245839
Rush239230
Vermillion238751
Parke223122
Pike214641
Tipton214555
Blackford172934
Pulaski170151
Crawford148719
Newton148146
Benton144716
Brown136646
Martin131418
Switzerland128110
Warren116216
Union99912
Ohio81211
Unassigned0492