Christmas at the 181st: The work of an airman doesn't stop for the holiday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Many of us get time off from work to spend the holidays with our families.

But, there is one group of people right here in Terre Haute who not only have to work Christmas day. Their efforts help to keep you and your family safe.

On Friday, News 10 talked to two airmen with the 181st Intelligence Wing.

Tech. Sgt. Stephens is deployed on a federal mission right here in Terre Haute.

She’s been enlisted in the Indiana Air National Guard for 10 years.

Her job focuses on intel.

“I contribute by analyzing the data that's sent back to our base and producing products for the mission that are used worldwide to analyze what's going on around the world,” Stephens described.

Airman 1st Class Desantis has been enlisted as a geospatial analyst for three years.

He enjoys knowing he's making an impact on a global scale.

“We provide intelligence and near real-time information for all of our warfighters all over the world,” Desantis said.

The job never stops.

“The demand for securing our country and helping our allies abroad is a never-ending job for the military, and it's important to recognize that," Desantis said.

You’ll find both of these airmen working on Christmas day.

“We work 24-hour operations like any other public servant who haveto serve their community,” Stephens said.

The job can be demanding, but both airmen agree it's rewarding.

“At the end of the night, I get to go home, unlike my counterparts who are deployed outside of the United States. They won't get to see their family on Christmas day. We still have that opportunity, so we're very fortunate for that," Stephens said.

The mission never stops.