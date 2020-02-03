The woman at the center of a search involving U.S. Marshals Service found hiding Sullivan County attic

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about the woman at the center of a search involving the Terre Haute Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service.

On Monday, a post on the Terre Haute Police Department's social media pages said the two agencies were searching for 29-year-old Megan Ray.

According to the Farmersburg Marshal's Office, Ray was found living in Farmersburg.

A post ln their social media page says their office, along with the U.S. Marshals and the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office entered the home after she refused to come out.

After a search, police said they found her hiding in the home's attic.

Ray was arrested and taken to the Clay County Sheriff's Office on warrants for burglary, fraud, residential entry, and theft.