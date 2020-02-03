SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about the woman at the center of a search involving the Terre Haute Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service.
On Monday, a post on the Terre Haute Police Department's social media pages said the two agencies were searching for 29-year-old Megan Ray.
According to the Farmersburg Marshal's Office, Ray was found living in Farmersburg.
LINK | WOMAN AT THE CENTER OF THPD, U.S. MARSHAL SERVICE SEARCH IN CUSTODY
A post ln their social media page says their office, along with the U.S. Marshals and the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office entered the home after she refused to come out.
After a search, police said they found her hiding in the home's attic.
Ray was arrested and taken to the Clay County Sheriff's Office on warrants for burglary, fraud, residential entry, and theft.
Related Content
- The woman at the center of a search involving U.S. Marshals Service found hiding Sullivan County attic
- Woman at the center of THPD, U.S. Marshal Service search in custody
- Body of missing central Indiana man found in attic
- Investigators continue their search for Sullivan County woman
- LOCATED: Police find missing Sullivan County woman
- Dorian’s floodwaters trap people in attics in North Carolina
- Sullivan County Ambulance update
- Sullivan County Road Closure
- Sullivan County Election Results
- National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado touchdown in Sullivan County