The westbound lane of Poplar Street in Terre Haute has closed for construction

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The westbound lane of Poplar Street in Terre Haute is now closed.
That is from 25th Street to Brown Avenue.
The closure started on May 28th and is expected to last through June 7.
Crews will work to widen the road. While construction is happening, the eastbound lanes will remain open.
