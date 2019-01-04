Clear

Calling 911? Here's why it could take minutes, not seconds for an answer

When it comes to life or death, every second counts. Dispatchers are working day in and day out to answer your calls. But, there are serious problems facing dispatchers.

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 9:53 AM
Updated: Jan. 4, 2019 9:57 AM
Posted By: Abby Kirk

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- When it comes to life or death, every second counts. Dispatchers are working day in and day out to answer your calls. But, there are serious problems facing dispatchers. 

The hold times on 911 calls are relatively okay at the Vigo County Emergency Call Center. But, that doesn't mean it's okay everywhere. In Indianapolis, 63% of calls were answered within the national standard time. 

Rob McMullen, 911 director in Vigo County, says dispatchers answered around 75,000 calls in 2018.

"We have three of five people trying to answer 15 calls at once," McMullen said. 

According to the National Emergency Number Association, 90% of all calls to 911 should be answered within ten seconds. In Vigo County 98% were answered in that time. McMullen says this is a positive accomplishment.

"We expect to have the same type of service that you are getting in another county," McMullen said. 

McMullen says they average around 200 calls a day. An estimated 240 million calls are made to 911 in the United State each year. 

He says the call volume plays a factor. For example, in the flood  of 2008, the call center reported more than 400 911 calls. And, when you have a staff of only four or five, answering those calls could take minutes not seconds. 

McMullen says public safety is hurting. He says it's a struggle to staff dispatchers. It's a problem across the state and nation. The Vigo County Emergency Call Center is understaffed by two people, but if you look at surrounding counties, that number is even bigger. In Indianapolis, The Marion County Emergency Call Center is understaffed by more than 30 dispatchers. 

So, what's the problem? McMullen says salaries for 911 operators are low. He says they are not nearly making enough money for the amount of calls they answer in a day. Hundreds to thousands of calls in a year. At The Vigo County Emergency Call Center they answer, on average, 200 calls a day. McMullen says they starting salary for a 911 operator in Vigo County is around $33,000. He says it's tough to find well-qualified people who can multitask, take on high-stress level, and be okay with a low paycheck. 

"We can't really keep staff here," McMullen said. "This is such a difficult job, such a high-stress job. It's low pay and they {dispatchers} have a lot of hard calls. They either can't do it or they wash out within their first weeks of training and decide it's not what they are looking for."

McMullen says he doesn't know what the future holds. But, he says something must be done to get more qualified people interested working in public safety. 

