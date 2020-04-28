The voter registration deadline is quickly approaching in Indiana - here's how you can do what you need online

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The deadline to register to vote in the Indiana primary is next Monday.

You can check your status, update your information, and register to vote - all online. All you need is a valid Indiana driver's license or state identification card.

You must have lived in your precinct for at least 30 days before the election.

Election officials pushed back the Indiana primary due to COVID-19. It is now set to take place on June 2.

You can request an absentee ballot right now and avoid any contact on election day.

To learn more, click here.