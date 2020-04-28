WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The deadline to register to vote in the Indiana primary is next Monday.
You can check your status, update your information, and register to vote - all online. All you need is a valid Indiana driver's license or state identification card.
You must have lived in your precinct for at least 30 days before the election.
Election officials pushed back the Indiana primary due to COVID-19. It is now set to take place on June 2.
You can request an absentee ballot right now and avoid any contact on election day.
To learn more, click here.
Related Content
- The voter registration deadline is quickly approaching in Indiana - here's how you can do what you need online
- Deadline quickly approaching for a new jail location
- Deadline for voter registration is fast approaching - here's what you need to do before that happens
- Federal judge blocks Indiana voter registration law
- Court keeps Indiana voter registration purge law on hold
- Vigo County Property Tax deadline approaching
- Deadline Approaching for Candles Museum Auschwitz Trip
- VCSC kindergarten registration to move online
- As the voter registration deadline nears, early voting gets ready to start
- Deadline to pay property taxes in Vigo County is approaching