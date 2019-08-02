The vote is in: Terre Haute City Council approved the rezoning for a new jail location

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – After much debate and a 5-hour-long meeting, the Terre Haute City Council approved the rezoning for a new jail location.

That location is what was formerly known as Stu's Golf Course. You can find it on Honey Creek Drive by the AMC movie theatre and the Sewage treatment plant.

Many of those who attended the Council meeting voice their opposition for that location for the new jail.

Concerns centered around overall costs, sewage treatment plant smells, safety, staffing and more.

Sheriff John Plasse and Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen said they will actually cut down on transportation cost because right now they are traveling to different counties to get inmates they can’t house here.

County Commissioner President, Brad Anderson, agrees with the transportation costs and told us he is excited to see the project move forward.

"Transportation is very small on this. We're just glad to get started on this because the costs keep going up, the longer we delay it's millions of dollars that we've lost in delays and now we can start building," Anderson said.

On the other hand, almost every citizen in the room disagreed with the rezoning. Those who took to the podium said, "From 2000 to 2019 our jail has never met the state's standards from day one."

Another person chimed in, "Every person is here for the same reason....for you to do the right thing.... but what is the right thing?"

A local police officer also shared his concerns for the potential relocation of the police department that may come along with the new jail location. He added, "Moving access further from the neighborhoods to the edge of the city serves no one and leaves increase costs in the long term."

Those were just a few of the statements made in regards to the issue.

Officials say the next step is to actually buy the property and approve bonds. They are also looking at designs.

As of right now, City leaders say this is a long process and there is no set timeline for the completion of the jail.

News 10 will continue to follow these developments and bring any updates as we learn more.