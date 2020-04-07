VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Hundreds of questions came in for County and health officials. Questions about COVID-19 testing to things like how can we explain this to our children.

"There's some sense in the community that this isn't that bad here or maybe this thing is gonna miss us altogether and that's far from the truth," Dr. Darren Brucken, Vigo County Health Commissioner said.

Right now, the truth can be hard to find because officials learn new things about this virus all the time.

We are on stay at home orders and many places are closed except grocery stores. But that doesn't mean you should go just to go.

"Is that trip to the store necessary? Are you going for a jar of spaghetti sauce or are you going for items you've predicted you actually truly need?" Joni Wise, Vigo County Health Department administrator said.

"Please send one person from your family as your grocery store person," Brucken said. "Don't send husband wife and three kids shopping."

When your designated person goes to the grocery. They should still be protecting themselves and others by wearing a mask and gloves. Taking their shoes off before coming into the house and wiping down the groceries.

Just because one designated person is going to the grocery store, doesn't mean the rest of the family isn't allowed to go outside

"We're asking people to stay at home. That does not mean stay in your home. We're not trying to ground you like you're a 10-year-old who's in trouble," Brucken said. "We want people to be outdoors around their homes. We want people to go for walks. We just want you to keep a comfortable distance from other people."

But this doesn't mean you can do all the regular activities. Parks are open right now, but some parts of the park are off-limits.

"Playgrounds are closed. Do your civic responsibility and stay away from the playgrounds," Wise said.

It's important to know, when and if this slows down, it most likely will come back.

"Virologists actually believe this is going to be seasonal. We should get through this first wave, if you want to call it that, it should lessen or dampen down through the hot summer months," Brucken said. "It will be back this fall. It can come back in the wintertime and we expect it to this year."

Dr. Brucken said they hope to have a vaccine within 18 to 24 months.

If you want to watch the whole panel discussion you can find it, here.