The victim in 12th and Lockport hit and run passes away in Indianapolis hospital

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The victim in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month in Terre Haute has died.

Police say it happened on Sunday, August 1, near 12th and Lockport Streets.

Bobbi Jo Stevens was the victim.

Police said the driver hit Stevens and then took off.

Stevens passed away on Tuesday night at an Indianapolis hospital.

Police arrested Gordon Vanderbilt last week. He is accused of driving the vehicle that hit Stevens.

He's facing several charges, including leaving the scene of an accident resulting in catastrophic injury or death.