The ticks are out! Here's how you can prepare

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- When you think of a tick bite, you might assume the worse. Experts say don't panic, just spring into action.

The three most common ticks in Indiana are the American dog tick, the lone star tick, and the black-legged tick. Although Lyme Disease is the most commonly known tick-borne disease, there are several other illnesses ticks can transmit.

Peter Coppinger, an associate professor of biology at Rose Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, explained to News 10 that you do have time to get the tick out before worrying about getting a tick-borne disease.

"Very often, these tick-borne diseases aren't transmitted to humans for at least several hours of the tick feeding on you. Maybe 24 hours later or 48 hours later. So, just because you have a tick on you, does not necessarily mean you're going to get Lyme disease," said Coppinger.

According to Coppinger, you should check the back of your ears, neck, and scalp after coming in from outdoors. If you find a tick, you can take it out by yourself.

"You want to make sure you remove the tick carefully. The best way to do this is to take forceps or tweezers, grab right behind the mouthpieces, and pull out gently," Coppinger explained.

To reduce your chances of tick bites, you're encouraged to wear long-sleeved shirts, light-colored pants, and tuck your pants into your socks. The light-colored pants will allow you to spot ticks easier.

In a press release about the increased risk of tick-borne disease, the Indiana Department of Health said, "Tumbling clothes in the dryer on high heat for 30 minutes will kill ticks, and showering can help remove any unattached ticks."

You can also treat your clothing and outdoor gear with 0.5% permethrin and or use EPA-registered insect repellents with DEET before heading out of the house.

If you start to have flu-like symptoms or a rash develops after finding a tick bite, you're encouraged to seek medical help immediately.