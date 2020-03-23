The tent outside of Union Hospital is now operational - here's what they are using it for

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The tent outside of Union Hospital in Terre Haute is now operational.

It was set-up outside of the emergency department entrance on March 13 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

A representative from the hospital says the tent became operational on Monday afternoon.

The tent is for patients referred by their doctor for a respiratory evaluation. Union says it is a way to streamline each patient efficiently and as safely as possible.

So far, Union has tested 48 people with 16 negative results and three positive cases.