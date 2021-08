TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Residents in the Collett Park neighborhood are saying goodbye to the tennis courts and hello to a new project.

There are plans to replace the tennis courts with a Futsal court.

What is Futsal? It is similar to soccer and is played on a hard court. The court will be around the size of two tennis courts.

Work is expected to start on the new court next month.

