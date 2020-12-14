The teacher compensation commission of Indiana recommends higher salary for teachers

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Over the past two years, 1,000 educators were surveyed. The next level teacher compensation commission released their report this morning.

It's all about recommendations to make teacher pay more competitive with surrounding states.

Indiana currently ranks 38th for teacher pay across all 50 states. And ninth in the midwest.

The average salary of an educator in the Hoosier state is $53,000 The commission wants to see that go up to $60,000

The report has a list of 37 recommendations.

"The recommendations in this report are not collectively a silver bullet. teacher compensation is a very complex process and there's no easy or one size fits all solution to fund our gap."

The recommendations are divided into two main categories, state government, and local school corporations. Learn more here.