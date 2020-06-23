Clear

The story behind the Terre Haute man who broke the story detailing the sexual abuse in USA Gymnastics

One man who is now in Terre Haute will be featured in an upcoming Netflix documentary. It’s called Athlete A. It details the background behind Dr. Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse of USA gymnasts. The documentary will be released on Wednesday, June 24th. News 10 spoke with the journalist, who now works at Indiana State, to find out more on his involvement in bringing this story to the national spotlight.

Posted: Jun 23, 2020 6:38 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One man who is now in Terre Haute will be featured in an upcoming Netflix documentary. It’s called Athlete A. It details the background behind Dr. Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse of USA gymnasts. The documentary will be released on Wednesday, June 24th. News 10 spoke with the journalist, who now works at Indiana State, to find out more on his involvement in bringing this story to the national spotlight.

Mark Alesia comes to Indiana State University to work every day. The Director of Communications does a lot of work behind the scenes. It’s something he’s quite familiar with.

He was a well-renown journalist for the Indianapolis Star newspaper for 16 years. It was there he and two other journalists were responsible for breaking the story of Dr. Larry Nassar. Before this story is released to the public via Netflix, News 10 spoke with Alesia about his role in catching this serial sexual abuser and the lasting impact he made on USA gymnastics.

“How the heck did we get to this point?” Alesia remarked.

That’s a great question.

It all began in August of 2016. The Indianapolis Star had just published an article, not about Larry Nassar, but about the systemic negligence to report abuse by USA Gymnastics.

This is what caught the attention of Rachel Denhollander. She’s a former gymnast and one of Nassar’s sexual abuse victims. She decided to reach out to Alesia and two others at the IndyStar to tell her story. Then two more young women came forward with their stories of Nassar, USA gymnastics, and sexual abuse. That’s when Alesia and the other journalists began to understand the magnitude of what they were now in the middle of.

“I said, ‘We are on to something beyond f’d up,’” Alesia recounted, “We need to do everything we can to get to this. How many more could there be? Then we found out.”

Women began coming out of the woodwork detailing their stories of sexual abuse at the hands of Nassar. Alesia says this established a pattern of abuse, but it also gave him the confidence to continue pursuing this bombshell of a story.

Alesia says the IndyStar received a lot of pushback from USA gymnastics lawyers saying they were slandering a “great man’s name”. Alesia, however, says they took their time, covered all their bases, and used the survivors’ courage as motivation.

“It was really stressful,” Alesia admitted, “We were just so determined that we weren’t going to make a mistake that would allow somebody to disparage all of this really, really important work.”

That hard work was finally rewarded. The story came out and, pretty soon, the nation was talking about it. In January of 2018, Nassar was convicted of first-degree sexual misconduct in front of 150 of his accusers. He was sentenced to up to 125 years in prison.
Alesia says he’s extremely proud of the hard work from him and his colleagues, but the upcoming Netflix film highlights the true heroes.

“The greatest part of the story is the way that the survivors are documented,” Alesia concluded, “Rachel’s [Denhollander] heroism, the bond these women had, and the utter determination they had to make sure that this guy—Nassar—went to jail. Not just that, but so that other people would feel better about coming forward about their own sexual abuse.”

Alesia says the documentary was originally going to debut at the Tribecca Film Festival in New York in late April, but the COVID-19 pandemic ruined that.

He says he still plans to set up a screening at ISU with a panel discussion and further detail into this incredible story.

Again, the documentary will air on Netflix on Wednesday, June 24th.

