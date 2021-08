BOWLING GREEN, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's longest-running picnic is back.

The Bowling Green Old Settlers is celebrating its 153rd annual picnic next weekend.

This year's picnic includes a fish fry, a turkey noodle dinner, live entertainment, and much more.

The picnic started as an annual community reunion more than a century ago. Now, it's a way for the community to come together and connect year after year.

You can learn more about the event here.