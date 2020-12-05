Illinois extending driver services closures

ILLINOIS, (WTHI) - Illinois department of motor vehicles facilities will stay closed another month.

Secretary of State Jesse White has extended the closures into the new year.

He initially closed driver services facilities until December 7th.

Now, branches will not open until at least January 4th.

Again, this is due to coronavirus concerns.

Customers can get some tasks done online, and select offices will open for new drivers only.

The expiration date for driver's licenses and ID cards has been extended until June 1st of next year.