ILLINOIS, (WTHI) - Illinois department of motor vehicles facilities will stay closed another month.
Secretary of State Jesse White has extended the closures into the new year.
He initially closed driver services facilities until December 7th.
Now, branches will not open until at least January 4th.
Again, this is due to coronavirus concerns.
Customers can get some tasks done online, and select offices will open for new drivers only.
The expiration date for driver's licenses and ID cards has been extended until June 1st of next year.
Illinois department of motor vehicles facilities will stay closed another month.
Posted: Dec 5, 2020 10:14 PM
ILLINOIS, (WTHI) - Illinois department of motor vehicles facilities will stay closed another month.
Related Content
- Illinois extending driver services closures
- Illinois driver services expirations extended until Nov. 1
- Knox County extends government office closure
- Illinois board extends suspension of gambling operations
- Illinois extends unemployment benefits another 20 weeks
- Illinois boy needs help receiving service dog
- Illinois governor extends stay-at-home order to April 30
- Minor train derailment results in Paris, Illinois road closure
- Driver’s license renewal deadline extended another 3 months
- Indiana governor extends restaurant and bar service restrictions
Scroll for more content...