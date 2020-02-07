TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The stars were out in full force Friday in Terre Haute, but not the ones you'd find on the big screen.

It was a Night to Shine across the country. It's an event sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. More than 700 churches held a special prom-like event.

The purpose was to give folks with special needs a night they'll never forget. Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church in Terre Haute hosted the event.

More than 200 honored guests had their names called, received applause, and walked the red carpet.

Then, they got to dance the night away and enjoy all sorts of fun. Volunteers say it was emotional to see the guests have such a great time.

"Oh my gosh! So much joy. Just unconditional joy. They're having fun, being themselves," Volunteer, Debbie Donley said.

Every prom deserves a king in queen, but at a night to shine every single guest walked away with the crown!