The stage arrives at Terre Haute's new concert venue, The Mill

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Mill Concert Venue construction continues to come along.

Crews delivered the concert stage on Thursday morning. The Mill owner told us construction pieces would be delivered in the next day or two.

It's all to get ready for the upcoming summer concerts.

They say when you drive by The Mill, you may not notice the changes - but when you get to the venue, owners hope you'll be impressed.

"I think when people actually get in here, turn the corner, come through the front gates, they are going to see something they just never expected to happen," Owner Tim Drake says.

