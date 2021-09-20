Clear

The spike in gun violence continues, with 2021 on pace to be the worst year in decades

So far, 2021 is on pace to be the worst year for gun violence in decades, surpassing even the high levels last year.

Posted: Sep 20, 2021 11:18 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- So far, 2021 is on pace to be the worst year for gun violence in decades, surpassing even the high levels last year.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, from January 1 to September 15, a total of 14,516 people died from gun violence in the US. That's 1,300 more than during the same period in 2020, a 9% increase. Mass shootings are also on the rise. Through September 15, there have been 498 mass shootings across the US, or an average of about 1.92 per day. That's 15% higher than last year, when there were a total of 611, a rate of 1.67 per day, according to data from the GVA.

CNN and GVA define a mass shooting as an incident with four or more people killed or wounded by gunfire -- excluding the shooter.

The rapid rise in gun violence, however, might be slowing down. Richard Rosenfeld, a criminology professor at the University of Missouri--St. Louis and his colleagues found that in the first quarter of 2021, the number of homicides was 23% higher than in 2020. In the second quarter that number went down to 10%.

Rosenfeld told CNN that many factors could be playing a role in the rise in gun violence, including the pandemic as well as the racial strife spurred by the murder of George Floyd last year, and the effect both have had on policing across the US.

"(I)mmediately after George Floyd was murdered and widespread protests broke out across the country," Rosenfeld said, "that's what we saw in a number of cities -- a very, very large uptick" in homicides.

Rosenfeld said that the pattern is similar to what happened in the wake of the shooting of Michael Brown in 2014 by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri.

"What we're seeing now is exactly what we saw (seven years) after the Ferguson incident and protests emerged across the country," said Rosenfeld. "We saw a sizable uptick in homicide in the big cities, and that uptick persisted -- depending upon the city -- for a year, sometimes a little more than a year."

As gun violence continues to increase, so too have gun sales and ammunition shortages. Meanwhile, Biden's executive orders focused on expanding regulation on certain types of firearms continue to run through the rule-making process.

Gun and ammo sales
Last year, Americans bought a record number of 23 million firearms -- up 65% from 2019, according to Small Arms Analytics (SAAF), a consulting firm based in Greenville, South Carolina. The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimates that among those purchasing guns in 2020, 8.4 million of them were new gun owners.

At the beginning of 2021, gun sales continued to spike, with 2.2 million firearms sold in January, according to SAAF. While gun purchases began to decrease in most of the preceding months compared to 2020 levels, the number of purchases remains higher than previous years.

In August, the year-over-year sale of firearms was down 25% compared to the previous year. However, the number of sales is still far outpacing those "of any year except for 2020," according to SAAF Chief Economist Jurgen Brauer.

Whether over manufacturing disruptions due to Covid-19, the influx of new gun owners, panic purchasing, the increase of hunters or a myriad of other factors, ammunition has been in short supply since 2020. Even police departments have issued warnings for ammo to be reserved.

Biden's gun control efforts
While Congressional legislation on gun control is nowhere in sight and the issue of gun violence has largely fallen out of the political zeitgeist, Biden's executive actions continue to run through the federal rule-making process.

Two significant proposals from the Biden administration's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives focus on regulating certain types of pistol braces as well as so-called ghost guns.

The public comment period for the ATF's proposed rule, changing the definition of a "firearm" to include unfinished firearms -- ghost guns -- ended on August 19.

The ATF also proposed a rule in June that would significantly regulate pistols that use certain stabilizing braces. The comment period for the proposed rule ended on September 8. The agency is currently reviewing the comments for both proposed rules before writing the final draft of the rule.

While these proposals are sure to encounter significant challenges in the courts, Biden faces other speed bumps on the road to fulfilling his gun control aspirations.

On September 9, the administration removed its choice to lead the ATF, David Chipman, after the candidate faced extremely shaky confirmation prospects in the Senate among members of the GOP, some moderate Democrats and independent Maine Sen. Angus King.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Paris
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Scattered Rain, Cloudy Start
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Western Indiana Tour

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Scattered showers, cloudy start. High: 81.

Image

Local Woman's Back to School Drive

Image

Walk to End Alzheimer's

Image

Sunday Evening: Scattered showers and storms.

Image

Sunday: Increasing clouds, hot. High: 90°

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Saturday: Mostly sunny, unseasonably warm. High: 89°

Image

Casey-Westfield

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1590342

Reported Deaths: 26979
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60937610925
DuPage1031521352
Will865801083
Lake764741056
Kane65399842
Winnebago38682543
Madison37731569
St. Clair34758561
McHenry32773313
Peoria25738361
Champaign25601182
Sangamon24263266
McLean21611205
Tazewell19559326
Rock Island17631342
Kankakee16523233
Kendall15274105
LaSalle14349275
Macon14248233
Vermilion12908182
Adams12589147
DeKalb11542127
Williamson11206156
Whiteside7813176
Boone756681
Jackson756683
Coles7175112
Ogle705385
Grundy693181
Clinton676498
Franklin669694
Knox6528163
Marion6454135
Macoupin636597
Henry610272
Jefferson5981131
Effingham588980
Livingston564394
Woodford549791
Stephenson540089
Randolph522996
Monroe503299
Christian481980
Morgan479995
Fulton479069
Logan473573
Montgomery462876
Lee454956
Bureau423087
Perry411171
Saline399263
Iroquois391171
Fayette387756
McDonough352155
Jersey319753
Douglas303336
Shelby300343
Crawford298930
Lawrence294631
Union293846
Wayne267957
White261530
Richland256852
Hancock253434
Pike252256
Cass247728
Clark244138
Bond242224
Clay233347
Ford233056
Edgar229844
Carroll223937
Warren220456
Moultrie209331
Johnson208922
Washington204927
Jo Daviess203525
Greene199339
Mason196251
Wabash196115
Massac195144
De Witt192730
Piatt188814
Mercer187035
Cumberland174123
Menard155812
Jasper149518
Marshall133721
Hamilton127221
Brown10138
Pulaski97311
Schuyler9608
Edwards94815
Stark76027
Gallatin7285
Scott6895
Alexander66411
Calhoun6382
Henderson63114
Hardin55713
Putnam5414
Pope4725
Unassigned1582432
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 926604

Reported Deaths: 15083
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1262201958
Lake626901087
Allen52772747
Hamilton43283445
St. Joseph41475584
Elkhart33129488
Vanderburgh29927439
Tippecanoe26589247
Johnson23267415
Hendricks21902340
Porter21473341
Clark17150224
Madison17065379
Vigo15815273
Monroe14298190
LaPorte14108237
Delaware13771219
Howard13635262
Kosciusko11232134
Hancock10637160
Warrick10523176
Bartholomew10341167
Floyd10200202
Wayne9690218
Grant8939196
Morgan8734158
Boone8299109
Dubois7596123
Henry7469128
Dearborn745187
Noble7294101
Marshall7237128
Cass7097117
Lawrence6862150
Shelby6457107
Jackson643981
Gibson6036106
Harrison595585
Huntington591891
Montgomery5706102
DeKalb563591
Knox537599
Miami531983
Clinton527164
Putnam525367
Whitley516251
Steuben486367
Wabash477492
Jasper471961
Jefferson461991
Ripley444175
Adams439365
Daviess4064106
Scott394963
White386257
Clay382356
Greene380189
Wells379683
Decatur379595
Fayette367176
Posey354941
Jennings346356
Washington325847
LaGrange315774
Spencer313034
Fountain309753
Randolph305487
Sullivan299447
Owen279161
Starke272761
Orange272659
Fulton268851
Jay250634
Perry247451
Carroll241127
Franklin233637
Vermillion229750
Rush228930
Parke215220
Tipton206754
Pike202538
Blackford165634
Pulaski158751
Crawford142818
Newton140742
Benton139816
Brown132646
Martin126916
Switzerland123510
Warren113416
Union93511
Ohio77211
Unassigned0468