The shutdown today: Democrats decline White House invite

What’s up with the partial government shutdown on Day 25:

WHAT’S NEW

The White House tried to bypass Speaker Nancy Pelosi in shutdown negotiations, but rank-and-file House Democrats declined an invitation to lunch Tuesday with President Donald Trump.

Late night comics had fun with Trump paying for burgers and fries for the Clemson Tigers football team after the partial government shutdown led to much of the White House staff being furloughed.

The partial government shutdown is slowing plans by some companies to issue stock to the public and potentially cutting off a key source of capital for the financial markets.

QUOTES OF THE DAY

Trump on what to feed the Clemson players, who visited the White House to celebrate their championship season.

“I had a choice. Do we have no food for you, because we have a shutdown? Or do we give you some little quick salads that the first lady will make, along with, along with the second lady. They’ll make some salads. And I said, ‘You guys aren’t into salads.’”

WHAT’S COMING NEXT?

Trump is expected to sign legislation this week authorizing back pay for some 800,000 federal workers who either have been idled or are working without pay for as long as the shutdown lasts.

WHAT REMAINS CLOSED

Nine of the 15 Cabinet-level departments have not been funded, including Agriculture , Homeland Security, State, Transportation, Interior and Justice. Some iconic National Park facilities are shuttered as are the Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo in Washington. Nearly everyone at NASA is being told to stay home, as are most at the Internal Revenue Service, which processes tax returns and issues refunds, though the administration says it will issue refunds during the shutdown.

WHO IS AT WORK BUT NOT GETTING PAID

Some 420,000 federal employees whose work is declared essential are working without pay, including at the FBI, TSA and other federal law enforcement offices. Some staff at the State and Homeland Security departments are also working without compensation.

