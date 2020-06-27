The show must go on; Talley Awards continue

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The community theatre of Terre Haute was another group impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. But Saturday, it held its annual Talley awards.

Organizers for the theatre said they were able to put on 4-productions before the pandemic shut them down. Still, they wanted to honor their volunteers in a special way.

"We really wanted to find a way to bring everybody together. Because this was the longest we've been apart from our volunteers in a very, very long time," A.J. Dinkel, the Senior Vice President said. "We're constantly in production. So, we really felt it was more important this year than ever to find a way to bring everybody together to give them something to do, but in a safe environment, outside where people could safely celebrate."

This was the community theatre's 92nd year. Organizers said being able to thank their volunteers like this is very important.