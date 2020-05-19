The show much go on! Vigo County Council meets to continue business

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Tuesday's meeting was not how the County Council expected it to go, but members know they have to keep moving forward.

Facial coverings, social distancing, and hand sanitizer are all things found at the county council meeting Tuesday night.

"The council obviously needed to meet. We had to transact some business," Mike Morris, the council president said.

After 2 months of postponing meetings, the county council decided they couldn't wait to move things along any further. When they set the date for their meeting they thought the Vigo County Annex would have been open for longer.

"Between that time and when we published our notice the dates of those opening changed by one week," Morris said.

That's why Morris said there was no public allowed in the meeting. He said the biggest thing for all of the council members is to keep everyone safe.

"We just wanted to have a meeting, take the normal precautions, and get our business done for the county," Morris said.

Some of that business includes some housekeeping payments for the continued construction of the new Vigo County Jail. The council also approved the sale of the former Quarter Midget Racing track in Terre Haute. That area will go to the chemical company Hydrite to expand its current area in Terre Haute. Morris said it's an ideal use of the property.

"The utilization of this company for it is a very good use of it. It's never going to be a residential site again," he said.

The next council meeting is set for June 9th. Morris said he hopes things are more back to normal by then, like allowing the public inside. But he knows things are different every single day when it comes to this pandemic.