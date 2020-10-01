The shadow pandemic: With COVID-19, officials say bringing awareness to domestic violence is more important than ever

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Council on Domestic Abuse says domestic violence is a very scary thing - especially to talk about.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

It is thanks to a proclamation Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett made on Thursday.

CODA wants you to know that it is okay to talk about domestic violence. With the pandemic, CODA says that domestic violence has been a shadow pandemic that has come with COVID-19.

"This year it's really really important that we bring light to domestic violence and we bring awareness to it," Executive Director Emily Murray said.

If you or someone you know needs help, call CODA directly at 800-566-CODA.