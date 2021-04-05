The search is on for a new executive director at a Terre Haute museum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The CANDLES Holocaust Museum is in search of a new executive director.

Leah Simpson has served as the executive director since March of 2019. According to a release we received on Monday, Simpson will continue investing in the museum.

She will be focused on program development and museum operations.

The new executive director will have an external focus. The position will work to strengthen community relationships, expand the reach of the organization, and launch a new capital campaign.

Museum founder Eva Kor's mission was to educate the world on the Holocaust through hope, healing, and respect.

Interested candidates should send a cover letter and resume to the museum. The deadline is May 7.