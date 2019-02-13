Clear

The search continues for a new Vigo County jail location

Commissioners say they will not know the location for a new jail by tomorrow. Their hope was to have a property secured by Feburary 13.

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 2:12 PM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - The search continues for a new Vigo County jail location. Vigo county commissioners say they will not know the location for a new jail tomorrow, their hope was to have a property secured by Feburary 13th.

The federal judge canceled the hearing scheduled, she says she wants to wait and see how the settlement hearing for the lawsuits goes. that takes place on Feburary 25th.

"I think in my opinion and im sure a lot of others, it means that the federal judge, manistrate is, um, pleased with the progress." said Judith Anderson.

In the meantime, county commissioners say they're focusing on three properties that includes the property at State Road 63 and Springhill Road.

