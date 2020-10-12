The roles will be reversed for an annual Christmas parade in Terre Haute - here's how

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An annual parade this holiday season will look different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 'Light Your Way' Christmas parade that is sponsored by Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College will now be a drive-through parade.

It will be at Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute, but the roles will be reversed.

The parade will stay stationary and drivers will move within the park. It will take place on Saturday, December 5, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Organizers say this will allow for a healthy and safe environment.